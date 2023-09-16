How Lee tried to crash a Massachusetts couple's wedding

PLYMOUTH, Mass. – Lee nearly caused Massachusetts bride Rita Clark to cancel her wedding plans, but thanks to help from her community, she and her fiancé Craig were able to find a new place where they could wed Saturday.

For the past several days, Lee has loomed near the New England and Canadian coastlines, bringing with it powerful winds and high surf conditions.

Clark said she started tracking the storm around the middle of last week and initially believed it wouldn’t pose too much of a threat. However, last weekend and the beginning of this week, she became more concerned and began making plans to change her wedding venue.

At first, she experienced roadblocks as many locations had already been booked for other weddings. Then, she reached out to her state representative from Plymouth, Matt Muratore, who assisted the young bride

"He helped us get in contact with the Mayflower Society, who just completed renovations on their beautiful mansion, and we were able to secure that spot," Clark said.

She noted that the team at the Mayflower Society, along with her vendors, were able to make everything work for the new space. Despite the changes caused by Lee, the couple said that only four or five guests would be unable to attend their wedding due to the weather.

"I think it's all coming together, and I think we're in good shape," Clark said, as she and Craig spoke to FOX Weather hours before their wedding ceremony. "I just need to go get ready!"

Lee produced wind gusts of more than 60 mph in Massachusetts on Saturday, with parts of the New England coastline experiencing large waves that were crashing onto shore.