Beware of turkey fryers, it can cause an explosive Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many families are beginning to prep their meals for the big day.

While some cook their turkey the traditional over-roasted way, others enjoy deep-frying the holiday bird.

But what some don’t realize is that deep-frying can pose serious hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there are around 1,400 cooking fires on Thanksgiving, which is more than three times the daily average.

As a matter of fact, turkey deep fryers are responsible for dozens of injuries, several deaths, and millions of dollars in property damage each year.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) discourages the use of outdoor, gas-fueled turkey fryers since the oil is prone to overheating to the combustion point, fryers can tip over easily and cause the oil to ignite, or the oil can spill out of the pot, engulfing the entire fryer in flames.

Weather impacts on deep-frying

The NFPA also warns that using an outdoor fryer in rain or snow can cause water to splatter into the hot oil, instantly turning it into scalding steam and potentially causing an explosion.

It is also recommended not to use a turkey fryer in areas experiencing a drought, as an explosion or fire could greatly increase the risk of wildfires.

It is also advised to avoid operating a deep fryer in extremely windy conditions, since a single spark or flame could spread quickly and grow out of control.

Tips to safely fry a turkey

If one does end up using a fryer, there are a few tips to make sure you and your loved ones are safe this Thanksgiving.

To start, make sure the turkey is properly thawed and dry before frying it. Frozen or wet turkeys can cause hot oil to splatter.

Experts suggest deep-frying a turkey on a dry flat surface, far away from any structures like garages, decks or fences.

According to State Farm, there should be at least two feet between the burner and tank.

Once the fryer is set up, begin preheating the oil at 375 degrees. Don’t forget to wear protective cooking gear like safety glasses, oven mitts and an apron to protect yourself in case the oil spills over.

When the oil is properly heated, it’s time to place the turkey in the fryer. Slowly lower the dry, seasoned bird into the basket to prevent oil from bubbling over.

Carefully watch the turkey to make sure it is not overcooked, as that can also lead to a cooking fire.

It is advised to have protective equipment such as an "ABC" or grease-rated fire extinguisher within reach in case an accident happens.

As soon as the turkey is done, carefully remove it from the fryer and place it in a pan or on paper towels to properly drain.

Within 20 minutes or so, it's ready to be served.

If an outdoor fryer feels too risky, there’s always an indoor fryer that can make a turkey just as crispy.