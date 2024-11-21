Can artificial intelligence help improve cranberry production?

CHATSWORTH, N.J. – A staple of the Thanksgiving table, known for its tart yet refreshing flavor, is now the focus of artificial intelligence, which could one day revolutionize the crop and make it more sustainable against weather extremes and other obstacles.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is leveraging AI to improve cranberry harvesting efforts in a controlled setting in New Jersey, targeting enhanced fruit productivity, disease resistance and tolerance against weather extremes.

A system known as the BerryBox analyzes the cranberries by producing detailed imagery to assist researchers in developing more resilient crops.

"We’re trying to partner with some industry operators to help move this technology into the market where they could use that technology to improve their operation," Dr. Jeffrey Neyhart, a research geneticist with the USDA, told FOX Weather.

The technology holds promise for improving crop resilience, particularly for growers battling drought or diseases from mold and fungi.

The United States is the leading producer of cranberries worldwide, with states like Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington contributing to nearly the entire harvest.

Wisconsin alone produces more than half of the nation’s crop, typically grown in specialized bogs.

These marshy areas make it easier for farmers to practice wet harvesting, where the marshes are flooded, and the berries float to the top, but drought conditions can lead to everything from delayed harvests to shriveled-up berries.

The technology is currently in the trial phase, but USDA researchers are interested in deploying it to more regions of the country and possibly to other fruit industries such as blueberries.

Once the technology is deployed, the impacts are not expected to be instantaneous.

"It’s still going to take some trial and error in determining which crops do better or worse, and then hopefully they’re prepared for future extreme events," said Neyhart. "Even once it’s deployed, it’s still going to be for the longer term."

For harvesters suffering from the current drought or issues with bacterial and fungal diseases, the development of the technology is welcome news, but it is estimated to be several years away from making a difference in crop hardiness.



"The AI will help us identify which varieties are dynamic under dry conditions so that production levels remain high," Neyhart stated.

The typical time frame is upwards of 10 to 20 years before research develops into widespread relief that can make waves in the industry.