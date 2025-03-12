What is Disney World’s severe weather policy?

ORLANDO - Walt Disney World is often referred to as "The Happiest Place on Earth," operating 365 days a year, but throughout its more than half a century in operation, there have been occasions when the magic is sidelined due to Mother Nature.

While thunderstorms are most common, particularly during the summer, Disney World is no stranger to tropical weather, including hurricanes.

Significant brushes with hurricanes are rare but lead to a complete suspension of park operations to ensure the safety of all guests and employees at the company’s many properties.

Certainly, a more common threat comes from frequent thunderstorms, which often produce a significant amount of cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rainfall.

While these storms typically lead to temporary ride closures, with guests seeking shelter indoors, they rarely cause long-term disruptions to operations.

Disney World generally keeps its emergency protocols under wraps, but its park staff are known to assist visitors to shelters during major weather events when the theme parks are open.

HURRICANES LEAD TO $120 MILLION IMPACT ON DISNEY THEME PARK OPERATIONS

Disney normal-day rain event policy

According to a Disney website, the company does not provide refunds for rainy days caused by the region's pop-up thunderstorms.

Park staff say that sometimes the event is so localized that one side of the theme park may be sunny while the opposite side is experiencing a downpour. Disney World encompasses the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as the waterparks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

Guests are encouraged to plan ahead by bringing rain ponchos, umbrellas and a change of dry clothes on days when rain is expected.

Disney also advises visitors to take advantage of the numerous indoor attractions, such as It's a Small World and Peter Pan's Flight, which remain open during downpours.

Central Florida's rainy season typically begins in late May, though the start date and intensity can vary depending on the status of the El Niño Southern Oscillation.

An El Niño pattern can delay the onset of pop-up showers and thunderstorms by several weeks, while a La Niña pattern can result in the rainy season starting much earlier.

During meteorological summer, Orlando annually receives more than 23 inches of precipitation, which is the result of clashes between sea breezes, leading to storm development.

After the usual summer rains, the area faces heightened concerns during what is considered the peak of hurricane season.

VIDEO: VISITORS SEEK SHELTER AFTER FUNNEL CLOUD SPOTTED FROM DISNEY WORLD

What Disney’s hurricane policy entails

Although hurricanes are less frequent than the daily afternoon thunderstorms, Disney has a detailed hurricane policy designed to provide calm during what can be uncertain times.

According to the company, if a Hurricane Warning is issued for the Orlando area or for the visiting party's home address within seven days of a guest's scheduled arrival, Disney allows for rescheduling or cancellation of reservations.

Disney stresses that if reservations are booked through a third-party vendor, visitors must contact that vendor directly to make changes or cancel their bookings.

"If you have products and services provided by third-party suppliers included in your vacation—such as air transportation, hotels, car rental agencies or travel insurance companies—you will continue to be responsible for any non-refundable payments, as well as cancellation or change fees assessed by those suppliers. The policy does not apply to certain special events or dining experiences," Disney’s website states.

Parks that make up Disney World have only shut down about a dozen times due to hurricanes, since the Magic Kingdom first opened its doors on Oct. 1, 1971.

Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida in 2024, was the latest tropical weather event to impact theme parks around the Interstate 4 corridor.

Fortunately, the parks suffered only minor damage, which was described mostly as cosmetic, but the disruption affected the plans of thousands of visitors.

Florida is most often impacted by hurricanes during the months of September and October, but the tropical weather season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Disney encourages anyone with questions regarding how to modify their reservation due to a severe weather event to call (407) 939-7675.