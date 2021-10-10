What makes some snowflakes so large?

The snow falling outside looks so pretty, but then suddenly, the snowflakes grow in size. It's not just gently snowing as it does in all the holiday movies, but large clumps of white flakes are now filling the sky in dizzying chaos.

How did the snowflakes get so jumbo-sized? It's literally a sticky situation.

When temperatures nudge just above freezing, snowflakes will begin to melt, giving them a bit of a sheen of water on their edges.

It takes some time for the snow to melt, and as the snowflakes flutter around and crash into each other, this watery film allows snowflakes to stick together. As more collisions occur, the snowflake will grow in size, resembling "clumps" of snow instead of smaller snowflakes.

Seeing these huge flakes, growing as large as 1-2 inches in diameter, is a sign of snow that's right on the fringe of freezing – perhaps 33-35 degrees -- and isn't far from flipping over to rain or slush, especially if the weather pattern is warming.

If the forecast is for snow to change to rain that day, and the snowflakes start getting very large, it's a sign for snow lovers to soak up those last flakes before the rains come to wash them away.