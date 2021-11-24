Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

Why D.B. Cooper should have checked the weather before his infamous hijack heist

It was pouring rain in lowlands and snowing buckets in the Cascade mountains when the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper decided to jump from a commercial airliner wearing only a business suit and loafers 52 years ago Friday.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Even if infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper had managed to survive his harrowing jump, he would have found himself in a battle with the elements. 01:24

D.B. Cooper mystery: Did bad weather doom the heist?

Even if infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper had managed to survive his harrowing jump, he would have found himself in a battle with the elements.

SEATTLE -- Friday marks 52 years since one of the most infamous cases and unsolved mysteries in the FBI's archives: The heist and legendary jump from a hijacked plane by the man simply known as "D.B. Cooper."

To this day, the case remains unsolved, and many questions remain: Did Cooper survive the jump into the rugged terrain of southwestern Washington? Is he still alive today? Did he ultimately get away with it?

But one thing is for sure: By planning his heist for late November, he couldn't have picked a worse time of year in the Pacific Northwest to attempt his daring plan.

According to the FBI, Cooper used cash to buy a one-way ticket on Northwest Orient Airlines from Portland to Seattle on Nov. 24, 1971.

Wearing a business suit, he ordered a drink as the flight awaited takeoff, then shortly after passed a note to the flight attendant stating he had a bomb in his briefcase and wanted her to sit with him.

Left: During the hijacking, Cooper was wearing this black J.C. Penney tie, which he removed before jumping; it later provided us with a DNA sample. Right: Some of the stolen $20 bills found by a young boy in 1980.

(FBI)

He then opened his briefcase to show a mess of wires and colored sticks and told her to take a note to the captain demanding four parachutes and $200,000 in $20 bills.

‘It was simply too risky’

The flight landed in Seattle, and Cooper exchanged the 36 passengers for the money and parachutes, the FBI said. But several crew members remained on board, and Cooper ordered them to fly to Mexico City.

But as the plane passed somewhere between Mt. Rainier and northern Portland, Cooper ordered that the pilot open the aircraft's rear door. Cooper then took a parachute, the money and jumped out the back into the dark and rainy night, never to be heard from again, and the legend was born.

  • New Clue in the D.B. Copper Case
    Image 1 of 7

    Cowlitz County Deputy sheriff Bob Nix points to area on map 1/18 where a hunter found plastic placard that he's holding in his hand. Authorities have identified the placard as positively coming from a Boeing 727 jetliner. And they feel that it's the first 'new clue,' in the 'D.B. Cooper' hijacking of seven years ago. Cooper, escaped by parachuting from the jet with $200,000. ( )

  • D.B. Cooper's Skull?
    Image 2 of 7

    Larry Lewman, Asst State Medical Examiner holds a skull found by Forest Service employees in the MT. Hood National Forest 10 miles east of Estacada, Ore. FBI and local authorities are investigating the find to determine if the skull is that of D.B. Cooper, the 1st person to execute a hijacking attempt 11/71 aboard a Northwest Orient Airlines flight during which Cooper parachuted from the airplane while enroute to Reno, Nev. from Seattle. Cooper and $200,000 he got from Northwest Orient was never found. ( )

  • FBI Agents Digging Alongside River
    Image 3 of 7

    (Original Caption) Vancouver, Washington: FBI Agents dig in sand beach on the north shore of the Columbia 2/12, where a portion of the D.B. Cooper hijack money was found by the Harold Dwayne Ingram family 2/10. The badly decomposed money, some several thousand, was found to be identical to the money given to the hijacker by the serial numbers on the bills. ( )

  • Brian Ingram Posing
    Image 4 of 7

    (Original Caption) The badly decomposed $20 dollar bills were shown to newsmen after check of their serial numbers showed that they were identical to the bills given to hijacker D.B. Cooper on November 24, 1971. The money was found by Brian Ingram, 8, who was searching for firewood while on a family outing with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Dwayne Ingram of Vancouver, Washington. The money was found on the north shore of the Columbia River, partially buried in the sand. ( )

  • Brian Ingram Posing
    Image 5 of 7

    (Original Caption) Vancouver, Washington: Brian Ingram, 8, uses his hand to show how he smoothed put the sand on February 10, 1980, when he found three bundles of decomposed $20 dollar bills for photographer, February 15. Brian's father turned the money over to the FBI and when it was checked out, it was found to be identical to the money that was paid to hijacker, D.B. Cooper, on November 24, 1971. The area where Brian is digging is approximately the same as to where he found the money. ( )

  • Richard Tosaw and Blake Payne
    Image 6 of 7

    (Original Caption) Vancouver, Washington: Richard Tosaw (left ) looks at chart where Blake Payne, Florence, Oregon, shows what part of Columbia River he has dragged for remains of "D.B. Cooper," or skyjacking ransom money. Portion of the money was found on a beach in 1980. Tosaw, a former FBI agent and now an attorney, is writing a book about the Cooper hijacking, which took place 11 years ago, November 24, 1971. ( )

  • Ingram Family Being Questioned
    Image 7 of 7

    (Original Caption) Portland, Oregon: FBI agent Ralph Himmelsbach (2nd right) asks questions February 12th of Mr and Mrs Harold Dwayne Ingram (left) at FBI offices where it was announced that the Ingram's son Brian, 8, had found the D.B. Cooper hijacking money while on family outing on the north shore of the Columbia River. Listening is William Wren (right), Northwest Orient Airlines, whose jetliner was hijacked by Cooper on November 24th, 1971. ( )

The FBI chased hundreds of people in an investigation that went for decades but never could solve the mystery. The case received attention again last year when Eric Ulis, known for his History Channel and Discovery Channel investigations on Cooper's case, held a press conference stating that Cooper's black tie left on the plane contained important clues that pointed to a worker at a metal manufacturing company in Pittsburgh. He added the worker fit Cooper's description and frequently traveled to the Pacific Northwest for business. That person died in 2002 and his son said he doesn't believe his father was D.B. Cooper.

D.B. COOPER EXPERT: NEW EVIDENCE POINTS TO PERSON OF INTEREST IN UNSOLVED CASE

But agents say it's highly likely Cooper was not an experienced paratrooper and didn't survive the jump.

Brian Ingram Posing

(Original Caption) The badly decomposed $20 dollar bills were shown to newsmen after check of their serial numbers showed that they were identical to the bills given to hijacker D.B. Cooper on November 24, 1971. The money was found by Brian Ingram, 8, who was searching for firewood while on a family outing with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Dwayne Ingram of Vancouver, Washington. The money was found on the north shore of the Columbia River, partially buried in the sand.

(Getty Images)

"No experienced parachutist would have jumped in the pitch-black night, in the rain, with a 200-mile-an-hour wind in his face, wearing loafers and a trench coat. It was simply too risky," Special Agent Larry Carr wrote in a 2007 case update. "He also missed that his reserve chute was only for training and had been sewn shut – something a skilled skydiver would have checked."

MORE: Read Agent Carr's theory of ‘Who Was Dan ’D.B.' Cooper?"

The FBI says the theory was given an added boost in 1980 when a young boy found a rotting package full of $20 bills ($5,800 in all) that matched the ransom money serial numbers.

If the fall didn't get D.B. Cooper, hypothermia might have

The night of Nov. 24 was pretty typical, weather-wise, for the region, which is to say it was cold and wet. The FBI says Cooper jumped sometime after 8 p.m. -- long after sunset -- and there were thick clouds at 5,000 feet that would have obscured the ground and where he was heading.

But in all likelihood, he ended up somewhere in the hilly or even mountainous terrain of southwestern Washington in the middle of an extended rain and snowstorm.

We don't know what the elevation was where Cooper landed, but weather data from Stampede Pass, which sits in the central Washington Cascades at 3,500 feet, and likely about 100-150 miles north of where Cooper ended up, registered steady snowfall on the 24th and for four days after. There was just 1 inch of snow on the ground there when dawn broke on the 24th, but by the 29th, there were 27 inches of snow with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees through the period.

The FBI had focused on an area of lower terrain around Lake Merwin, though even that region had hills that stretched up as high as 2,000-2,500 feet in elevation. If the winds carried him farther east, the elevation rapidly increases. 

D.B. Cooper's suspected landing area. 

(FBI)

And data from Portland suggests the heavy precipitation did extend into southern Washington and northern Oregon. It was raining there that night of the hijacking, and over 1.50 inches of additional rain fell in Portland in the two days after, suggesting very stormy conditions in the mountains and foothills too. 

If Cooper ended up in the higher elevations, he fell into a snowstorm; if he lucked into lower elevations, it was still pouring rain.

Surface Chart from 4 a.m. PST on Nov. 26, 1971 shows a strong front had just passed through the Pacific Northwest on Nov. 25. .

(NOAA)

And remember, Cooper was only wearing regular shoes and a business suit – hardly survival gear for a jump into the middle of nowhere where freezing temperatures and rugged terrain await. He was likely soaked from the jump with little-to-no prospects of warmth, fire, or shelter amid consistent rainfall and/or snowfall.

But if he still somehow managed to escape the mountains and live the rest of his life in secrecy, it's not only one of the greatest heists of all time but one of the better survival stories.  

If he didn't, it's a cautionary tale to check on the weather before heading outdoors

If Cooper had bothered to check the weather before his daring heist – or even waited another hour to jump – he could have found more tranquil conditions.

Tags
Loading...