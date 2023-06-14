Tips to make poor air quality more manageable

Air quality in the U.S. has recently made headlines after copious amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the Northeast, leading to the worst air quality ever recorded in New York City.

But wildfire smoke isn’t the only reason behind poor air quality readings. Weather and pollution can lead to unhealthy and dangerous air quality levels that can significantly impact your health.

When air quality levels are predicted to reach unhealthy and dangerous levels, there are several things you can do to make it more manageable.

"People, businesses and governments, first and foremost, all need to make sure they have the right information at the right time in order to make proactive decisions based on their situation as opposed to being reactive and losing all control," said Chief Marketing Officer for Tomorrow.io Dan Slagen.

WILDFIRES CAN BE DANGEROUS TO YOUR HEALTH EVEN IF YOU'RE NOWHERE NEAR ONE

Pay attention to the weather

Last week, millions of people from New York City and Philadelphia in the Northeast through Washington, Baltimore and points south in the mid-Atlantic reported "Very Unhealthy" and "Hazardous" air quality levels as thick smoke turned the sky an eerie orange and dropped visibility.

"The crazy part is these wildfires, in some cases, can travel around the globe," Slagen said. "In the past, we’ve seen smoke from West Coast wildfires reach Europe, or smoke from Australia reaches South America. So, the number one thing to do is pay attention to what’s happening locally, regionally and around the world."

How to check air quality

Air quality levels in your area can be checked easily by downloading and opening up the free FOX Weather app. AirNow.gov also provides air quality information based on your location and surrounding areas.

Make a plan, stock up on protective gear

If the forecast calls for unhealthy air quality levels for your area, it's a good idea to stock up on some extra food and water, so you don't have to venture outdoors if possible.

The American Lung Association suggests walking, biking or carpooling to work to not contribute to unhealthy air quality levels. It's also recommended to use buses, subways, light rail or commuter rail as an alternative to driving a car.

Making a plan ahead of time can be very beneficial.

"Know how to best help loved ones with health risks, or even having a destination to travel to before things get really bad, if able," Slagen added.

Stocking up on some protective gear is also helpful.

"This can include anything from N95 masks to air filters and purifies," Slagen said. "Having a dedicated room to put your air purifier in can sometimes help as well, and that room should have the least amount of windows and door exposure."

WHAT TO DO WHEN WILDFIRE SMOKE SMOTHERS YOUR AREA AND HOW YOU CAN KEEP YOUR HOME'S AIR CLEAN

Keep indoor air healthy

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says using a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency filter will remove particles from the air.

Running your home’s HVAC system can also be a huge help.

"Double-check your HVAC system to ensure it's removing smoke particles from the air as best it can," Slagen said.

If air quality is expected to be unhealthy for an extended period of time, prepare to spend a lot of time inside.

WHAT IS AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY?

Research air quality before traveling

Air quality may be healthy where you are as you prepare to travel, but it may be unhealthy or hazardous at your final destination. Do some research before hitting the road or heading to the airport.

"If you're making travel plans, do a quick online search to look at when wildfire season is," Slagen added. "Which parts of the country or world are most impacted, and how it could impact your travel destination."

HOW IS AIR QUALITY MEASURED?

What is the Air Quality Index (AQI)?

A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the EPA was created.

According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), as we know it today, was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years. Still, the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.