Tips to make poor air quality more manageable

Air quality in the U.S. has recently made headlines after copious amounts of wildfire smoke from Canada blanketed the Northeast, leading to the worst air quality ever recorded in New York City.
But wildfire smoke isn’t the only reason behind poor air quality readings. Weather and pollution can lead to unhealthy and dangerous air quality levels that can significantly impact your health.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 7: Traffic goes over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over the area on June 7, 2023 in New York City. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
The Washington Memorial stands in hazy smoke on June 8, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
(Alex Wong)
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the Lincoln Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
WASHINGTON, DC- JUNE 07: Tourists visit the World War II Memorial under hazy skies caused by Canadian wildfires on June 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. Air quality levels remain in red for most of the East Coast due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
( )
Scenes across New York City are seen on June 7, 2023, amid hazy conditions due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. People in the city other areas are expected to have another day of bad air Thursday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality advisories continue to be in place for all five boroughs of the city of more than 8 million people.
(Ezio Cairoli)
People take photos of the sun as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
A general view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires at Yankee Stadium before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees on June 7, 2023, in New York, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)
(New York Yankees)
People stand in a park as the New York City skyline is covered with haze and smoke from Canada wildfires on June 7, 2023 in Weehawken, New Jersey. Air pollution alerts were issued across the United States due to smoke from wildfires that have been burning in Canada for weeks.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
The sun is shrouded as it rises in a hazy, smoky sky due to the Canadian wildfires in New York City of United States on June 07, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency)
People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.
(TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
The Statue of Liberty is surrounded by smoke in New York City. June 7, 2023.
(Lokman Vural Elibol / Anadolu Agency)
People walk at Times Square, known as the World Capital of New York as smoke from wildfires in Canada spread badly in United States on June 08, 2023.
(Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu Agency)
Tourists walk on the National Mall as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023.
(SAUL LOEB / AFP)
A view of smoky sky as air quality fell to dangerous levels due to Canada's wildfires, according to reports from the National Weather Service, in Washington DC, United States on June 07, 2023.
(Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency)
Wildfire smoke from Canada is having a widespread and significant impact on air quality in New York City.
(FOX Weather)
When air quality levels are predicted to reach unhealthy and dangerous levels, there are several things you can do to make it more manageable.
"People, businesses and governments, first and foremost, all need to make sure they have the right information at the right time in order to make proactive decisions based on their situation as opposed to being reactive and losing all control," said Chief Marketing Officer for Tomorrow.io Dan Slagen.
Last week, millions of people from New York City and Philadelphia in the Northeast through Washington, Baltimore and points south in the mid-Atlantic reported "Very Unhealthy" and "Hazardous" air quality levels as thick smoke turned the sky an eerie orange and dropped visibility.
"The crazy part is these wildfires, in some cases, can travel around the globe," Slagen said. "In the past, we’ve seen smoke from West Coast wildfires reach Europe, or smoke from Australia reaches South America. So, the number one thing to do is pay attention to what’s happening locally, regionally and around the world."
Canadian wildfire smoke has left many cities, including New York City, with red, hazy skies this week.
Air quality levels in your area can be checked easily by downloading and opening up the free FOX Weather app. AirNow.gov also provides air quality information based on your location and surrounding areas.
Make a plan, stock up on protective gear
FILE - A man sits in the bus stop with a mask on his face in New York City on June 06, 2023.
(Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)
If the forecast calls for unhealthy air quality levels for your area, it's a good idea to stock up on some extra food and water, so you don't have to venture outdoors if possible.
The American Lung Association suggests walking, biking or carpooling to work to not contribute to unhealthy air quality levels. It's also recommended to use buses, subways, light rail or commuter rail as an alternative to driving a car.
Making a plan ahead of time can be very beneficial.
"Know how to best help loved ones with health risks, or even having a destination to travel to before things get really bad, if able," Slagen added.
A pilot who was due to fly out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport on June 7 recorded video showing the surreal orange haze encompassing the facility.
Stocking up on some protective gear is also helpful.
"This can include anything from N95 masks to air filters and purifies," Slagen said. "Having a dedicated room to put your air purifier in can sometimes help as well, and that room should have the least amount of windows and door exposure."
FILE - A JetBlue plane departs LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration said LaGuardia Airport flights were placed under a ground delay program after being grounded due to poor visibility.
(Michael Nagle/Bloomberg / Getty Images)
Air quality may be healthy where you are as you prepare to travel, but it may be unhealthy or hazardous at your final destination. Do some research before hitting the road or heading to the airport.
"If you're making travel plans, do a quick online search to look at when wildfire season is," Slagen added. "Which parts of the country or world are most impacted, and how it could impact your travel destination."
The air quality index ranges from 0 to 500 and has six color-coded categories to correspond to a different level of health concern.
(FOX Weather)
A regular assessment of air quality in the United States started in 1976, about six years after the EPA was created.
According to AirNow.gov, the law requires any metropolitan area with a population of more than 350,000 to report air quality daily.
The Air Quality Index (AQI), as we know it today, was released in 1999, according to AirNow.gov. It has gone through several updates over the years. Still, the goal has always been the same — to offer people an easy-to-understand daily report about the air they’re breathing and indicate what air quality is dangerous.