What is sea smoke? See the rare phenomenon

Formally known as “Arctic” sea smoke, sea smoke is commonly seen in the Arctic. It can occur, however, wherever the air and water temperatures are just right.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
As the sun rose, "Arctic" sea smoke could be seen just over the water's surface on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 00:20

Sea smoke hangs over Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota

As the sun rose, "Arctic" sea smoke could be seen just over the water's surface on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Sea smoke is a phenomenon that occurs when warm temperatures drop above relatively warm waters. By cooling, the air condenses into fog.

It creates a haunting scene on the water as it rises and enshrouds any marine vessels passing through.

Sea smoke rises around lobster boats moored in Cape Porpoise harbor during low single digit temperatures on Thursday morning, January 27, 2020.

Sea smoke rises around lobster boats moored in Cape Porpoise harbor during low single digit temperatures on Thursday morning, January 27, 2020. 

(Gregory Rec / Portland Press Herald / Getty Images)

Also known as "steam fog," sea smoke is also referred to as "Arctic" sea smoke, as it is commonly seen in the Arctic.

Sea smoke can also be found in the Lower 48.

As the sun rose on Thursday, wisps of sea smoke hung above the waters of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota.

Out east in New Hampshire, sea smoke rose over the Atlantic Ocean on January 11, 2022.

Footage by the Seacoast Science Center shows sea smoke rising from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Hampshire. The temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit at the time this video was taken. The National Weather Service said wind chills as low as 40 below have been reported in the Northeast. 00:38

Sea smoke rises from Atlantic Ocean off New Hampshire coast

Footage by the Seacoast Science Center shows sea smoke rising from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New Hampshire. The temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit at the time this video was taken. The National Weather Service said wind chills as low as 40 below have been reported in the Northeast.

When the video above was taken, the air temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sea smoke also appeared in Seattle, where it looked like patches of cotton thinly stretched over the choppy waters of Puget Sound.

With temperatures in the teens, sea smoke was a common sight around the Puget Sound area on December 27, 2021. 00:34

Sea Smoke on Puget Sound

With temperatures in the teens, sea smoke was a common sight around the Puget Sound area on December 27, 2021.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the waters of Puget Sound remain relatively mild during the winter – with sea surface temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

