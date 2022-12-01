What is sea smoke? See the rare phenomenon

Sea smoke is a phenomenon that occurs when warm temperatures drop above relatively warm waters. By cooling, the air condenses into fog.

It creates a haunting scene on the water as it rises and enshrouds any marine vessels passing through.

Also known as "steam fog," sea smoke is also referred to as "Arctic" sea smoke, as it is commonly seen in the Arctic.

Sea smoke can also be found in the Lower 48.

As the sun rose on Thursday, wisps of sea smoke hung above the waters of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota.

Out east in New Hampshire, sea smoke rose over the Atlantic Ocean on January 11, 2022.

When the video above was taken, the air temperature was 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sea smoke also appeared in Seattle, where it looked like patches of cotton thinly stretched over the choppy waters of Puget Sound.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the waters of Puget Sound remain relatively mild during the winter – with sea surface temperatures in the low-mid 50s.