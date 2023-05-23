Yosemite photos show park flooding as historic snow melts

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. – Minor flooding continues in Yosemite Valley, California, as the region feels the effects of rapid snow melt from record winter snows. Water levels are forecast to peak in the coming days, forcing closures at Yosemite National Park.

U.S. National Park Service officials said North Pines, Lower Pines and Housekeeping Camp are closed until Wednesday night. No additional closures are planned now, though this could change if the river rises more than forecast, the National Park Service said.

"When unusually warm weather meets several feet of dense Sierra Nevada snow, things get interesting," park officials said Sunday on social media, along with photos showing the historic flooding. "All that water has to go somewhere!"

Much of that water now flows through Yosemite Valley as it tumbles over cliffs and cuts through canyons, pouring into the Merced River and its overflowing banks.

Visitors have been warned that they may encounter water on roads, especially in the morning and evening.

"Admire rivers, creeks, and waterfalls from a safe distance," park officials said. "Flowing water is surprisingly swift, cold, and dangerous, even if it appears calm from the surface. Stay back from flowing water, and keep off of slick rocks along waterways."

Yosemite’s waters are also completely closed to rafting and other recreation due to its extremely hazardous conditions.

Forecasts show cooler weather and decreased flooding starting mid-week, but Yosemite National Park officials expect additional flooding off and on until early July.

If you are searching for what’s closed right now at Yosemite National Park, you can check current conditions on the NPS website.