Woman killed by flying umbrella while dining outdoors at South Carolina restaurant

CLARENDON, S.C. – Tragedy has unfolded in South Carolina after a windy day led to the death of a woman dining outdoors over the weekend.

A family was dining at the Driftwood Grill in Clarendon County, South Carolina, when the unthinkable happened: a woman was struck with deadly force by a flying umbrella.

"The decedent and her husband were dining at the local restaurant on the patio when a sudden strong wind blew an umbrella from a table, which struck the decedent in the head and neck area," read a press release from the Clarendon County Coroners Office.

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According to the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office, dispatchers received a call regarding a laceration wound at around 9:40 p.m. in Summerton, South Carolina.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement and EMS found the woman unresponsive with a life-threatening wound to the head and neck area.

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First responders performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive the woman, and she was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Charleston, as this case is being investigated as an accident.