Wildfire destroys campground, buildings in Colorado national park

MONTROSE, Colo. – The South Rim Fire burning inside Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park has destroyed several structures and areas throughout the park, officials announced on Friday.

The wildfire, which is 0% contained and has burned over 4,200 acres, has scorched the South Rim Campground, many bathrooms and overlooks, pieces of heavy equipment and buildings, the National Park Service said.

Park officials have canceled all reservations for the South Rim Campground and Wilderness Permits, and said the park remains closed with no estimated reopening date.

Black Canyon initially closed on July 10, the day lightning strikes sparked wildfires on both the South Rim and North Rim of the canyon. The fires led to the evacuation of park visitors and staff.

Officials noted that more than 450 firefighters are battling the wildfire at Black Canyon.

The state of the South Rim Fire in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

In the eight days since the initial closure of the park, the South Rim Fire has spread due to dangerous fire weather conditions. High temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, combined with dry vegetation in the area serving as fuel, led to the fire spreading.

As the wildfire is being managed, some NPS staff have been temporarily relocated to the Public Lands Center in Montrose, Colorado, officials said. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, the visitor center is open and can provide the Black Canyon passport stamp.

The South Rim Fire at Black Canyon burns as another wildfire at another national park canyon burns in another western state.

The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, has been burning since July 4 and currently stands at over 11,700 acres and 0% containment.