Hundreds of Grand Canyon park visitors, residents evacuated due to nearby wildfires

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Hundreds of visitors and residents were evacuated from the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park this week as two wildfires advanced toward the park.

One of the fires, the White Sage Fire, is burning about 15 miles southeast of Fredonia, Arizona. Located just outside the Grand Canyon park boundary, Fredonia is where one of the few paved roads into and out of the North Rim runs.

As the White Sage Fire grew in size Thursday night, about 500 visitors were immediately evacuated from the North Rim. By the following night, the White Sage Fire had grown to more than 10,000 acres.

"The fire made a significant run on the afternoon of July 10, spotting, and torching due to sustained winds from 15-20 mph, fueled by extremely dry conditions, low relative humidity, and low fuel moistures," officials said.

The second wildfire, the Dragon Bravo Fire, is burning several miles southeast of the White Sage Fire and inside the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The Dragon Bravo Fire had grown to about 1,500 acres and led to the evacuation of North Rim residents Friday night.

"Initially managed for resource objectives under a confine-and-contain strategy, fire behavior and growth increased in recent days due to hot, dry, and windy conditions," the National Park Service said.

They noted that both fires were started by lightning.

The North Rim remains closed to all visitors until further notice, the NPS said.

They added that smoke from the wildfires can be seen from the South Rim, potentially affecting air quality in that region of the park. South Rim visitors may stay updated on air quality impacts through AirNow.gov.

Officials warn that weather conditions are not favorable for containing the White Sage and Dragon Bravo Fires, as they are forecasting strong, gusty winds and low relative humidity.

As of Friday night, the fires were 0% contained.