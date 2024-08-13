Watch: Woman, dog shelter during booming Los Angeles earthquake

DOWNEY, Calif. – Video shot on Monday shows a woman and her dog seeking safety as her California home shook.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck the Golden State around 12:20 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located near Highland Park in northern Los Angeles.

The quake was felt in nearby areas, such as the city of Downey, where a woman and her dog were caught off-guard when the earthquake occurred.

Home security camera footage from the incident shows the woman first standing by a dining table when the home began to rumble.

She then quickly moves to and stands in a throughway to another room, putting her hands on the top of the frame.

Her dog follows her and then stands next to her, as the earthquake intensifies and the woman screams.

Once the earthquake passes, she gets on her phone and asks, "Is it done?"

Local reports said there was no damage or injuries from the quake.