'Significant' earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A strong earthquake rattled the greater Los Angeles area on Monday after being recorded near Highland Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was given a preliminary rating of 4.4 magnitude by the USGS and struck around 12:20 p.m. local time.

According to the USGS shake map, many near the epicenter reported feeling strong shaking.

Los Angeles police said the "significant earthquake" was felt across the city and told residents to prepare for aftershocks.

According to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, the Los Angeles County Fire Department went into "earthquake mode." Crews immediately deployed to examine critical infrastructure.

"There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries," LAFD said in a statement. "An update will be provided once LAFD Earthquake Mode is complete. Though no additional earthquake activity is predicted, firefighters ask you to prepare for any aftershock."

The latest earthquake comes less than a week after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake was recorded near Bakersfield and also felt throughout the Los Angeles metro area.

Local news outlets reported schools were evacuated during the earthquake as a precaution.

The quake appeared to shake studios across the Los Angeles region, with many live shows happening during the quake.