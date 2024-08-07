Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattles Southern California followed by over 50 aftershocks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake near Bakersfield on Tuesday night rattled much of Southern California, including parts of the Los Angeles metro, and was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the initial 5.2-magnitude quake struck at 9:09 p.m. PT, some 14 miles southwest of Lamont, California, in Kern County, at a depth of about 7.3 miles. Some residents of the Los Angeles area reported the shaking nearly 90 miles away.

The USGS recorded more than 50 aftershocks in the hours following Tuesday night's earthquake, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.5.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that the quake prompted the Los Angeles Fire Department to conduct a scan across the city for damage and structural concerns.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced late Tuesday night that no injuries or damage were reported on the city level, according to FOX 11.