Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Large tree crushes church during strong winds in California

The 147-year-old church was crushed by a giant oak tree. Despite the damage, no one was hurt, and the pastor still plans on holding Sunday services in the building.

By Hillary Andrews
Tree crushes California church during atmospheric river storm

Saturated ground and strong winds proved too much for a giant oak tree in Pleasanton, California. A neighbor watched as the tree fell on the building. Twenty people were in the church but no one was hurt. Despite the wreckage, the pastor still plans to have Sunday services.

PLEASANTON, Calif. – A church in Pleasanton, California, was crushed after a giant tree fell on it during the area's recent atmospheric river-fueled storms.

A neighbor was recording video of the massive trees blowing in the strong winds on Tuesday when she noticed one starting to fall on the 147-year-old church. 

"Oh my God, it's the tree," said Brianna Armario on the video. "Oh my God, oh my God."

The scene seems unbelievable with blue skies overhead, but winds blew up to 40 mph and gusted to 54 mph all day.

So far this year, the area received over 11 inches of rain. The region typically sees about 14.5 inches of rain in an entire year. The wet soil easily gave way to the weight of the oak.

The roots came out of the ground as the tree fell, seemingly in slow motion. The ancient oak took out the tree and part of the building in a puff of what looked like smoke and drywall dust.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: SAN FRANCISCO SKYSCRAPER WINDOW BLOWN OUT BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS

In nearby Livermore, another tree took out a carport and the corner of an apartment building on Tuesday. If you look closely at the second floor, there is a bunk bed poking out. A teen was on the bottom bunk when the tree came down. He was shaken up but not injured, he told FOX 2.

(FOX Weather)

RIDICULOUS PHOTOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF 12 FEET OF SNOW IN CALIFORNIA'S SIERRA NEVADA

The pastor's wife told FOX 2 KTVU that about 20 people, including about a dozen elementary school students, were in the church at the time.

"I heard this big pop and I said, 'Ruby, we've got to get out of here!'" the pastor's wife, Carol Bryson said to FOX 2. "Something's going on."

Maybe the church did have a little help from above as the tree took out the nursery, which is only used on Sundays, so no one was injured, said Bryson.

Officials say that the school and church services will not be impacted while repairs start in the nursery. 

CALIFORNIA REELING FROM MUDSLIDES, WIND DAMAGE AFTER LATEST ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO PUMMEL STATE

California flood, landslide cleanup rushed before weekend storm

FOX News' Claudia Cowen takes us around the state where almost every area is in recovery mode for the last atmospheric river-fueled storm. The next shot of rain and snow arrives for the weekend.

First responders across the state have been scrambling to evacuate homes after the soaking rains trigger landslides, clear trees off cars and roadways and build temporary levees after several failed and flooded neighborhoods after Tuesday's storm.

WHAT CALIFORNIA'S EXCESSIVE SNOW, RAIN MEAN FOR STATE'S RESERVOIRS

California Storm Damage

(Getty Images)

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the next rainmaker for California which will move in this weekend.

