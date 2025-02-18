Watch: Raging floodwaters sweep Ford Mustang away in West Virginia

PANTHER, W.V. – Video shot on Saturday showed a Ford Mustang convertible being swept downstream by powerful floodwater in Panther, West Virginia.

Located along the southern border of West Virginia, Panther received about 3 inches of rain on Saturday, with much of it flowing down the town’s mountains and into surging waterways.

One of which was the Tug Fork River, where resident Heather Bailey filmed her cousin’s sports car being sent downstream by a powerful river current.

In her video, the raging river can be seen slamming the vehicle up against a tree.

"We were able to move all of the other vehicles to higher ground, but it came so fast that we were unable to get this one moved," Bailey said.

She added that the flood took out two sheds and destroyed a garage, as well.

In addition to West Virginia, parts of Kentucky and Tennessee also saw flash flooding over the weekend. The floods led to at least 14 deaths across West Virginia and Kentucky.