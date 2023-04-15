Watch: Mom, daughter and dog rescued from icy Minnesota lake

MINNEAPOLIS – Police bodycam footage shows a sheriff’s deputy and members of the public pulling a mother, her daughter and their dog from an icy Minnesota lake Thursday.

The two women ventured onto the lake to save their dog Blue, who had fallen through the ice. All three, however, ended up struggling on the ice, and 9-1-1 was called.

According to a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the women and Blue eventually made it into a nearby canoe and were pulled to dry land by a deputy and "some good neighbors."

In the bodycam footage, the rescue team could be seen using a red rope to pull the canoe onto the shore.

"So there’s a story for you," said the mother after she was rescued.

"It’s a feel-good story," the deputy said. "You rescued Blue!"

The sheriff's office warned residents to be careful near the ice.

"The ice is not safe," they said. "Blue fell through, and you could too!"

"But if you end up in a pickle, we’re one call away," they added. "And if you’re in the area of Franconia/Scandia we may tap the help of these two, this mom/daughter made one heck of a rescue team!"