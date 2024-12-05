Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Major earthquake off West Coast causes shaking in California, Oregon

A powerful 7.0 earthquake was recorded off the shore of Ferndale, California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Magnitude 7.0 and 5.8 earthquakes off the coast of Northern California have prompted a rare tsunami warning for coastal areas near the California-Oregon state line, including San Francisco Bay. 

California residents felt the impact of a major earthquake that occurred off the West Coast on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Northern California about 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles offshore of Ferndale, California.

Videos shot around the time of the quake show how powerful they were, given that some of the videos were recorded more than 100 miles away from the epicenter. 

In Davis, which is located northeast of San Francisco, signs and produce scales at a grocery store swung back and forth, as seen in the looped video below.

Signs and scales at Nugget Markets in Davis, California, sway during an earthquake Thursday morning.

One woman in Northern California in the town of Chico recorded the water in her family's pool sloshing up against the sides of the pool.

Residents in Chico, California, saw the water in their pool move after an earthquake occurred over 150 miles away off the California coast. (Courtesy: @anatlus89 / X)

She alerted her father about the bizarre sight.

"Dad, there's an earthquake happening," she said. "Look at the pool! Holy crap!"

The water in a Sacramento pool became quite agitated, splashing up against the pool walls and exciting a German Shepherd.

Pool water sloshes in Sacramento.

Closer to the coast in Ukiah, a man recorded a similar sight, in which his pool had small waves.

"That's about a good a shaker we've had in a while," he said.

Video shot in Ukiah, California, shows waves in a pool caused by an earthquake that struck off the California coast on Thursday. (Courtesy: Chris Donahue)

The 7.0 quake is the strongest in the region since at least 2005, when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred, according to the FOX Forecast Center. 

A Tsunami Warning and evacuation orders were issued soon afterward. They were canceled just before 11 a.m.

