Watch: Major earthquake off West Coast causes shaking in California, Oregon

California residents felt the impact of a major earthquake that occurred off the West Coast on Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Northern California about 10:44 a.m. PT about 60 miles offshore of Ferndale, California.

Videos shot around the time of the quake show how powerful they were, given that some of the videos were recorded more than 100 miles away from the epicenter.

In Davis, which is located northeast of San Francisco, signs and produce scales at a grocery store swung back and forth, as seen in the looped video below.

One woman in Northern California in the town of Chico recorded the water in her family's pool sloshing up against the sides of the pool.

She alerted her father about the bizarre sight.

"Dad, there's an earthquake happening," she said. "Look at the pool! Holy crap!"

THESE ARE THE MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

The water in a Sacramento pool became quite agitated, splashing up against the pool walls and exciting a German Shepherd.

Closer to the coast in Ukiah, a man recorded a similar sight, in which his pool had small waves.

"That's about a good a shaker we've had in a while," he said.

The 7.0 quake is the strongest in the region since at least 2005, when a magnitude of 7.2 occurred, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A Tsunami Warning and evacuation orders were issued soon afterward. They were canceled just before 11 a.m.