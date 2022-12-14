Watch live: Severe threat in South ramps up, again, as tornadic storms push east

We're in the thick of a severe weather outbreak impacting millions of Americans on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the country.

A tornado threat is pushing toward the Gulf of Mexico, with Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama in the danger zone Wednesday afternoon. At least two people have died in Louisiana, with dozens more injured and homes damaged in this storm's path.

FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along the storm's path along portions of southern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and southwestern Alabama on YouTube . Watch our stream in the player above.

According to the FOX Forecast Center , the storm system will slide into the Southeast on Thursday, spawning one final day of severe thunderstorms from southern South Carolina to parts of South Georgia and Florida.