Watch live: Millions under threat from severe storm outbreak

A severe weather outbreak is expected to spawn tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across parts of the South each day through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the U.S.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR PARTS OF 3 STATES AS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK SPAWNS DAMAGE IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along the storm's path from east Texas, Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi on YouTube . Watch our stream in the player above.

According to the FOX Forecast Center , the threat of dangerous storms will continue through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning in eastern portions of the region.