Extreme Weather
Watch live: Millions under threat from severe storm outbreak

FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along the storm's path from east Texas, Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi on YouTube. Watch our stream in the player below.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather

A severe weather outbreak is expected to spawn tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail across parts of the South each day through Thursday on the warm side of a coast-to-coast storm tracking across the U.S.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR PARTS OF 3 STATES AS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK SPAWNS DAMAGE IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA

Tornado damage in North Richland Hills, Texas

Damage from a possible tornado is seen in North Richland Hills, Texas, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

(@NRHfire / Twitter / FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the threat of dangerous storms will continue through the overnight hours and into early Wednesday morning in eastern portions of the region.

Be sure to check back with FOX Weather for updates on both the severe side and the wintry side of this coast-to-coast storm in the week ahead.

