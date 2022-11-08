Watch: Frothy sea foam overruns English waterfront

BRIGHTON, England – Potent storms can whip seas into a virtual frothy cauldron, but along the English coastline Tuesday, that description felt a bit literal.

Video recorded along Brighton's waterfront shows it overrun in sea foam – several inches thick in some places. It's as if the English Channel had been transformed into a miles-long cappuccino.

This version of foam, while obviously unappetizing, is considered mostly harmless. According to NOAA, sea foam forms when large algae blooms decay offshore and are whipped into a froth during stormy conditions as seas violently churn.

Though NOAA warns there are instances where the foam could be problematic. If the foam is the result of certain types of algae dying close to shore, popping the foam's bubbles could release toxins that can irritate the eyes.

In other words, perhaps look, don't touch, and find a local coffee stand if somehow, the foam is making your mouth water.