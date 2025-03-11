Watch: Woman trapped inside car as Florida tornado hurls debris at it

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Jeanismar Rangel was praying to God and sobbing while a tornado bore down on her in Central Florida on Monday as she sat in her vehicle.

Rangel, who recorded the video from the Orlando suburb of Longwood, captured images of rain and powerful winds sending debris toward her.

The street where she was parked was barely visible at first as so much rain poured from the sky.

"Santo Padre, Santo Padre. Dios mío, Dios mío," she could be heard repeating in the video.

Rangel then recorded images of the aftermath. Large trees were uprooted and knocked over, just feet away from homes. One home’s roof was eviscerated by the twister.

The National Weather Service gave the tornado a rating of EF-2. They noted that the twister was 300 yards wide and was on the ground for more than 4 miles. Peak winds were estimated to be 120 mph.