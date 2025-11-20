Search
Watch: Cameras capture stunning timelapse of recent eruption episodes in Hawaii

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
KILAUEA, Hawaii – Cameras on one of Hawaii's Big Island volcanoes have captured a stunning timelapse of the mountain's three previous eruption episodes.

Kilauea, which stands 4,091 feet above sea level, has been actively seeing these events since December 23, 2024, with the last three episodes happening over just a 39-day span.

The most recent episode from the mountain's Halemaʻumaʻu crater began on November 9 at 11:15 am local time, and lasted around 5 hours long, ending at 4:16 pm local time.

  • Kilauea summit caldera before eruption episodes began
    Image 1 of 2

    Kilauea's caldera before eruptions: Taken on August 29, 2025 ( )

  • Kilauea summit caldera after eruption episodes began
    Image 2 of 2

    Kilauea's caldera after eruptions: Taken on August 29, 2025 (USGS/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory)

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) the latest eruption sent lava spewing over 500 feet high from the crater's north vent, with fountains in the south vent reaching about one-third that height.

"All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park; commercial airports in Hawaii County (KOA and ITO) will not be affected by this activity," USGS noted during the most recent eruption.

Models project that Kilauea's 37th episode is imminent, and it could occur sometime between November 21 and November 25th.

