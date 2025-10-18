See it: Lava shoots nearly 1,500 feet high during Kilauea Volcano's explosive 35th episode

HAWAII– Kilauea erupted once again on Friday, marking the 35th eruption for the Hawaii volcano and the highest lava fountain recorded since the eruptive episodes began on Dec. 23, 2024.

Lava from this latest episode was recorded at nearly 1,500 feet high from the volcano's south vent and nearly 1,100 feet high at the north vent, according to information from the U.S. Geological Survey.

WATCH: HAWAII’S MT. KILAUEA SHOOTS 500-FOOT FOUNTAINS OF LAVA

"These would be the highest single fountain and highest pair of fountains seen during this eruption. Sustained high fountains continue from both vents at this time," a notice from the USGS during the 35th eruption said.

Video from the eruption still showed lava shooting high into the sky on Friday evening.

Lighting up the night sky, the fiery orange lava cascaded back to the crate of the volcano, almost appearing misty, reminiscent of a water fountain.

The eruption began at 8:05 p.m. local time on Friday, and stopped just after 3:30 a.m. local time on Saturday after 7.5 hours of continuous lava fountaining.

Lava flows from the fountains covered about two thirds of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater, the USGS said.