Video: Scary moment avalanche strikes near Colorado interstate as winter weather hits Rockies

The avalanche was triggered by heavy snow and high winds.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video: Avalanche crashes down mountain near highway in Colorado

Video from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows the avalanche happening as drivers pass by on the highway between the mountains. The avalanche was naturally occurring. 

FRISCO, Colo. A natural avalanche happened during the morning commute on Monday in Frisco, Colorado.

Video of the incident shows drivers on Interstate 70 driving past as a large cloud of snow comes crashing down the mountainside. 

An Avalanche Warning with a 4 out of 5 avalanche danger was in effect at the time of the avalanche, according to the National Weather Service. 

The avalanche was triggered by heavy snow and high winds, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Drivers were warned to use caution while traveling along the I-70 mountain corridors on Monday due to high avalanche danger. 

A naturally occurring avalanche happened Monday morning on Interstate 70 in Colorado.

(Colorado Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

The avalanche happened at 9 a.m. in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. 

Cars navigate over already-snow-covered roads in the video, as the avalanche approaches in the distance. 

Whiteout conditions created treacherous travel for much of the northern half of Colorado, CDOT said. On Monday afternoon, portions of westbound I-70 were closed in the mountain corridor because of slick roads, heavy travel and whiteout conditions. 

Drivers on I-70 pass an avalanche Monday morning on a mountain next to the highway.

(Colorado Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

The Avalanche Warning stays in place through Tuesday evening, and large, naturally occurring avalanches are possible during this time, the NWS said. 

