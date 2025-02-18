Video: Scary moment avalanche strikes near Colorado interstate as winter weather hits Rockies

FRISCO, Colo. – A natural avalanche happened during the morning commute on Monday in Frisco, Colorado.

Video of the incident shows drivers on Interstate 70 driving past as a large cloud of snow comes crashing down the mountainside.

An Avalanche Warning with a 4 out of 5 avalanche danger was in effect at the time of the avalanche, according to the National Weather Service.

The avalanche was triggered by heavy snow and high winds, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Drivers were warned to use caution while traveling along the I-70 mountain corridors on Monday due to high avalanche danger.

The avalanche happened at 9 a.m. in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Cars navigate over already-snow-covered roads in the video, as the avalanche approaches in the distance.

Whiteout conditions created treacherous travel for much of the northern half of Colorado, CDOT said. On Monday afternoon, portions of westbound I-70 were closed in the mountain corridor because of slick roads, heavy travel and whiteout conditions.

The Avalanche Warning stays in place through Tuesday evening, and large, naturally occurring avalanches are possible during this time, the NWS said.