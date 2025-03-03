Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes Washington hours after quake rocks Los Angeles area

ORCAS, Wash. – Hundreds of residents in Washington state reported feeling an earthquake early Monday morning, hours after another earthquake struck about 1,200 miles to the south in the Los Angeles area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 6 miles east of Orcas, Washington, just after 5 a.m. local time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Soon after the quake rumbled across the Pacific Northwest, hundreds of people across the region, as well as in portions of Canada, reported feeling the shaking.

According to the National Weather Service's National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, there is no threat of a tsunami from this earthquake.

So far, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

UNDERSEA VOLCANO OFF WEST COAST COULD ERUPT SOON BUT SHOULD YOU PREPARE FOR A DISASTER?

This earthquake struck after the Los Angeles area was rattled by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on Sunday night. That earthquake rattled the Hollywood area after the Oscars ceremony had ended and celebrations were getting underway.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.