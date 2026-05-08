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Indonesia's Mount Dukono volcano kills 3 hikers during eruption as 17 others, including tourists, evacuated

Indonesia is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire — a ring surrounding the Pacific Ocean, which holds 90% of the world's active volcanoes.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone. 01:01

Watch: Ash plume shoots from Indonesia's Mount Dukono amid deadly eruption

Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone.

TOBELO, Indonesia — The Mount Dukono volcano in Indonesia erupted Friday morning local time, killing 3 hikers who had entered a restricted zone, according to local police. 

The Police Chief of the North Halmahera Regency provided an update on KOMPAS TV, a state broadcast partner, that 20 climbers, including 9 tourists, were in a banned area during the eruption.

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  • Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone.
    Image 1 of 2

    Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone. (Stella Frans via Storyful)

  • Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone.
    Image 2 of 2

    Mount Dukono in Indonesia erupted Friday morning, sending an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky. Local police said that 3 hikers were killed during the eruption after they had entered a restricted zone. (Stella Frans via Storyful)

He said the victims were two Indonesian citizens and one tourist. Their identities have not been released.

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The county's center for volcanology had issued a Level 2 alert, which indicated recent, heightened activity at Mount Dukono.

Officials said the eruption sent an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky.

Mt. St. Helens ash

Ash blown around the top of Mt. St. Helens on Sept. 16, 2025.

(USGS / FOX Weather)

Indonesia is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire — a ring surrounding the Pacific Ocean, which holds 90% of the world's active volcanoes.

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The 44th eruption of Mount Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii.

The 44th eruption of Mount Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii.

(USGS / YouTube / FOX Weather)

According to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, Mount Dukono has been continuously erupting since 1933.

It sits on Halmahera Island which is roughly halfway between the Philippines and Australia.

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