Indonesia's Mount Dukono volcano kills 3 hikers during eruption as 17 others, including tourists, evacuated

TOBELO, Indonesia — The Mount Dukono volcano in Indonesia erupted Friday morning local time, killing 3 hikers who had entered a restricted zone, according to local police.

The Police Chief of the North Halmahera Regency provided an update on KOMPAS TV, a state broadcast partner, that 20 climbers, including 9 tourists, were in a banned area during the eruption.

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He said the victims were two Indonesian citizens and one tourist. Their identities have not been released.

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The county's center for volcanology had issued a Level 2 alert, which indicated recent, heightened activity at Mount Dukono.

Officials said the eruption sent an ash plume more than 6 miles into the sky.

Indonesia is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire — a ring surrounding the Pacific Ocean, which holds 90% of the world's active volcanoes.

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According to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program, Mount Dukono has been continuously erupting since 1933.

It sits on Halmahera Island which is roughly halfway between the Philippines and Australia.