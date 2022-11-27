Video shows rescue of kayakers, including two children, after being swept out to sea in California

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - Four kayakers, including two children, were rescued after they were swept out to sea in Marin County, California, and their rescue was caught on video.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they were requested to assist in the rescue by the Marin County Fire Department on Saturday near the mouth of Tomales Bay.

They said a bystander saw two kayaks being swept out to sea in the rough surf.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said that due to the county’s proximity to Tomales Bay and the dangerous sea conditions that often exist there, they occasionally provide their helicopter to Marin County to assist in rescues.

When the helicopter arrived at the scene, the crew began searching for the kayakers, which were located a short time later.

The kayakers, which included two adults and two children, were stranded on the western shore of Tomales Bay.

Due to the remoteness of the location and the rough surf, the kayakers were loaded onto the helicopter and they were brought to shore.