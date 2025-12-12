See it: First responders rescue Washington man from roof of SUV, amid historic flooding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Dramatic video released by the King County Sheriff's Office in Washington shows a man being airlifted to safety this week after being trapped on the roof of his SUV, surrounded by floodwaters.

This was one of many air and swiftwater rescues that took place across the western part of the state. Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a State of Emergency Wednesday after rivers rose to historic levels as a powerful atmospheric river delivered more than a foot-and-a-half of rain to some locales over the course of several days.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

The King County, Washington Sheriff's Office said one of their officers used a drone to drop a lifejacket to a man trapped on the roof of his SUV by historic flooding along the Snoqualmie River. The man was later airlifted to safety by a helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

STATE OF EMERGENCY: WASHINGTON GOVERNOR URGES CAUTION AMID HISTORIC FLOODING ACROSS THE STATE

Dozens of local and state roads and portions of Interstate highways have been closed to flooding as rivers and creeks overflow their banks.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The Snoqualmie River at Carnation, Washington, in King County crested at nearly 59 inches Thursday, just a couple of inches shy of the river's record height.

First responders across the county evacuated people by air and by boat and shelters have been opened across the county for the displaced.

Flood Warnings remain in place across parts of King County through Saturday morning.