Watch: Northern Lights shine bright as lava from volcanic eruption in Iceland shoots into the air

GRINDAVIK, Iceland - A dramatic video recorded in Iceland shows lava from a volcano shooting high into the air as a dazzling display of the Northern Lights can be seen dancing in the sky.

The incredible video was shared by Marco Di Marco and shows the bright green color of the aurora borealis glowing above the volcano, which erupted for the sixth time since the end of 2023 at the end of August.

The most recent eruption began on the evening of Aug. 22 after a series of earthquakes that rocked the region around Grindavik.

The area north of Grindavik was evacuated after the eruption began, and local authorities issued a state of emergency for the region around the volcano despite most of the area resembling a ghost town since the end of 2023.

Nearly a year ago, thousands of residents of Grindavík were evacuated due to the dangers of seismic activity and lava flows around the Sundhnúkur volcano.

Due to its location on the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, the Nordic island nation is no stranger to volcanic activity.

Iceland is home to about 130 volcanic mountains, many of which are considered to be inactive.