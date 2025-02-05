Watch: New Jersey police officer jumps into icy lake to save 11-year-old boy

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – An 11-year-old boy was rescued on Monday after he fell through the ice of a frozen lake in northern New Jersey.

Police bodycam footage shows the rescue, which occurred in Franklin Lake in the town of West Long Branch.

In the video, the child appears in the distance in the middle of the icy lake. While the lake is shallow enough for the boy to stand in it, the temperature of the water was estimated to be about 35 degrees, preventing him from freeing himself.

Officer Dave Brosonski, with the West Long Branch Police Department, can be seen first tying a rope around himself as he stands on the edge of the lake.

Brosonski then hops down into the lake, treading through both cold water and a layer of ice that had formed on the surface as he makes his way to the child.

He then frees the boy and brings him to shore.

It appears that the boy does not have any injuries, but officials say he was sent to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officials said the boy was trying to cross the lake as a shortcut to get home before falling in.

