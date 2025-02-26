Watch: New Jersey dog tiptoes across thin ice after police officer helps it escape frozen lake

HAZLET, N.J. – A New Jersey dog was able to escape a partially frozen lake Wednesday thanks to the efforts of a police officer.

According to police, the dog, Taffy, broke free just before 10 a.m. local time to chase a goose on the thin ice after Taffy's owner had tripped.

Officer Doug Centrone of the Hazlet Township Police Department was on duty and happened to be a part of the local Maritime Response Team.

Centrone put on his aquatic gear and went into icy water to rescue Taffy. He was able to lift the dog onto a thicker part of the ice, where Taffy was able to tiptoe back to shore.

The ice was so thin that movement could be seen as the dog scampered off the lake.

Both the dog and the officer were unharmed.

The thin ice comes as many ponds and lakes across the Northeast begin to thaw with springlike temperatures after weeks of arctic cold.