Watch: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh helps police clear road during ice storm in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh sprang into action Tuesday night when he came across a police officer trying to remove a true that had fallen across a road during this week's ice storm.

Bodycam footage recorded by Ann Arbor police Officer Howard Cooper captured the moment, which occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday local time in southeast Ann Arbor.

According to Ann Arbor Police, Cooper was attempting to remove the tree when a Good Samaritan drove up and stepped out of his vehicle.

The driver turned out to be Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh told Cooper that he wanted to help clear the road, so Cooper provided him with a pair of work gloves.

The footage then showed Cooper and Harbaugh, who was wearing an orange winter hat, working together to move the tree.

Ann Arbor Police said that, after approximately 10 minutes, the two men were able to move enough of the tree and debris far enough to clear a lane for traffic to pass.

Cooper and Harbaugh can be heard joking on camera after they reopened part of the road.

"Thank you, sir," Cooper said to Harbaugh. "You're a good man."

"Hey, feel free to spread the word on that," Harbaugh joked.

As he walked away, Harbaugh told Cooper one last thing: "Thanks for what you do, man."

According to the University of Michigan, which is located in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh is currently in his eighth season as the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach in 2022. He is also the sixth former Michigan football player to lead the Wolverines football team.

"We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper," police tweeted.

A historic ice storm struck the Wolverine State this week, causing ice accretions that led to fallen trees and downed power lines. As of Friday afternoon, more than 700,000 were without power in Michigan.