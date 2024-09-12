'She's kickin': Witness Louisiana shrimp boat battle Francine's relentless waves, howling winds

DULAC, La. – The terrifying power of Hurricane Francine is captured in a dramatic video of a shrimp boat struggling against towering waves and howling winds, as a Louisiana fisherman fights for survival.

"She kickin'," Lance Pellegrin said on social media along with a firsthand account of Francine's onslaught aboard his vessel in Dulac.

FEROCIOUS FRANCINE SLAMS LOUISIANA RIPPING ROOFS FROM BUILDINGS, TRAPPING RESIDENTS AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

Francine made landfall at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The storm is now rapidly weakening as it transitions to a non-tropical system Thursday.

"I see clear sky's (sic)" Pellegrin said as Francine passed. "Thanks everyone for the prayers and concern! Looks like it's just about over."

WATCH: HURRICANE FRANCINE'S FURY SLAMS LOUISIANA WITH FEROCIOUS WIND, TORRENTIAL RAIN

Although weakening, the FOX Forecast Center said damaging winds, flooding rains and the threat of tornadoes are all spreading inland across Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday. The strong winds and heavy rain will reach parts of Tennessee and Arkansas later in the day.

Between the ferocious winds and heavy precipitation , Francine is responsible for plunging more than 400,000 utility customers in Louisiana and Mississippi in the Southeast into darkness.