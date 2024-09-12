Search
Extreme Weather
'She's kickin': Witness Louisiana shrimp boat battle Francine's relentless waves, howling winds

Francine made landfall at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The storm is now rapidly weakening as it transitions to a non-tropical system Thursday.

DULAC, La. – The terrifying power of Hurricane Francine is captured in a dramatic video of a shrimp boat struggling against towering waves and howling winds, as a Louisiana fisherman fights for survival.

"She kickin'," Lance Pellegrin said on social media along with a firsthand account of Francine's onslaught aboard his vessel in Dulac.

FEROCIOUS FRANCINE SLAMS LOUISIANA RIPPING ROOFS FROM BUILDINGS, TRAPPING RESIDENTS AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

Photo from Dulac, Louisiana, shows the storm surge inside the eyewall of Hurricane Francine.

The raw power of Hurricane Francine was on full display as storm surge inundated Dulac, Louisiana, during the storm's eyewall passage.

(Lance Pellegrin)

Francine made landfall at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday in Terrebonne Parish as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. The storm is now rapidly weakening as it transitions to a non-tropical system Thursday.

"I see clear sky's (sic)" Pellegrin said as Francine passed. "Thanks everyone for the prayers and concern! Looks like it's just about over."

WATCH: HURRICANE FRANCINE'S FURY SLAMS LOUISIANA WITH FEROCIOUS WIND, TORRENTIAL RAIN

Photo from Dulac, Louisiana, shows clear skies after Hurricane Francine passed through the coastal town.

The calm after the storm in Dulac, Louisiana.

(Lance Pellegrin)

Although weakening, the FOX Forecast Center said damaging winds, flooding rains and the threat of tornadoes are all spreading inland across Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday. The strong winds and heavy rain will reach parts of Tennessee and Arkansas later in the day.

Between the ferocious winds and heavy precipitation, Francine is responsible for plunging more than 400,000 utility customers in Louisiana and Mississippi in the Southeast into darkness.

  • A member of the Brown family stands on a corner while waiting for law enforcement after their power went down in the Polk Street neighborhood on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.
    Image 1 of 8

    A member of the Brown family stands on a corner while waiting for law enforcement after their power went down in the Polk Street neighborhood on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • A first responder drives through town after the power went down on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.
    Image 2 of 8

    A first responder drives through town after the power went down on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • First Responders with the Coteau Fire District clear hanging tree branches after Hurricane Francine swept through the area on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.
    Image 3 of 8

    First Responders with the Coteau Fire District clear hanging tree branches after Hurricane Francine swept through the area on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • A fallen tree blocks an intersection on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.
    Image 4 of 8

    A fallen tree blocks an intersection on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • Signage is strewn across the intersection after Hurricane Francine swept through the area on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana.
    Image 5 of 8

    Signage is strewn across the intersection after Hurricane Francine swept through the area on September 11, 2024 in Houma, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • A road is blocked off ahead of Hurricane Francine's arrival on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana.
    Image 6 of 8

    A road is blocked off ahead of Hurricane Francine's arrival on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • A fire hydrant is seen in floodwater during Hurricane Francine on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana.
    Image 7 of 8

    A fire hydrant is seen in floodwater during Hurricane Francine on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

  • Floodwater fills a neighborhood during Hurricane Francine on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana.
    Image 8 of 8

    Floodwater fills a neighborhood during Hurricane Francine on September 11, 2024 in Dulac, Louisiana. (Brandon Bell)

