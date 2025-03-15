Drone video shows complete devastation after Mississippi tornado

TYLERTOWN, Miss. – Tornadoes have ravaged several states since Friday, decimating homes, snapping trees and leaving towns like Tylertown, Mississippi, leveled.

Drone video shot just after a tornado moved through shows the devastation caused by the twister.

As the drone surveyed the town, the video showed trees were debarked, homes were wiped from their slabs and nothing but rubble is left.

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS FAMILY RIDING OUT DEADLY TYLERTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, TORNADO

Three people were killed in a nearby town after the storm moved through, according to officials.

Saturday marked the second day of a multiday severe weather outbreak, with Mississippi seeing tornadoes both days.