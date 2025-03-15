Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Drone video shows complete devastation after Mississippi tornado

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Widespread damage can be seen in the Tylertown, Mississippi, area after a tornado hit the town. At least 3 deaths are being blamed on the twister.

TYLERTOWN, Miss. Tornadoes have ravaged several states since Friday, decimating homes, snapping trees and leaving towns like Tylertown, Mississippi, leveled. 

Drone video shot just after a tornado moved through shows the devastation caused by the twister.

As the drone surveyed the town, the video showed trees were debarked, homes were wiped from their slabs and nothing but rubble is left. 

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS FAMILY RIDING OUT DEADLY TYLERTOWN, MISSISSIPPI, TORNADO

  Damage is seen after a tornado ripped through the area of Tylertown, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025.
    

    Damage is seen after a tornado ripped through the area of Tylertown, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025. (Montanaa Lane/Facebook)

  A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025.
    

    A car lays on its side after being blown over by a tornado in Elliot, Mississippi, on March 15, 2025. (Robert Ray)

Three people were killed in a nearby town after the storm moved through, according to officials. 

Saturday marked the second day of a multiday severe weather outbreak, with Mississippi seeing tornadoes both days. 

