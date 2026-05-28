See it: Baby deer rescued from fast-moving floodwaters in Indiana

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Indiana - During flash flooding on Wednesday, a tiny baby deer was rescued from rapid floodwaters by a fire department in Indiana.

While dispatched to a call to rescue someone stuck in their car on a flooded roadway, Madison Township Fire Department heard a baby deer being carried through floodwaters next to the road.

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The occupant of the car was able to get themselves out without the help of the fire department, so they jumped in to save the baby animal.

Video shows Capt. Joe Sinclair in full water rescue gear and attached to a cable entering high muddy floodwaters to save the deer.

As he entered the water, the head of the fawn was seen being pulled through the current.

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Sinclair quickly reached out to grab the animal, letting go of his grip on the ground.

"Got her?" one person asked Sinclair in the water.

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"Yep, pull me in," Sinclair said to his teammate.

Together, the firefighters outside the water began yanking him back to land, with his head going underwater at one point because of the rushing water.

Eventually, Sinclair made it back to land.

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Photos showed the wet fawn held by its rescuers after being pulled from the waters.

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Madison Township Fire Department said the deer was cared for by medics on scene and transferred to a local wildlife rescue.