Watch: Pregnant woman among rescued by Air Force Airmen in flooded Zion National Park

Four hikers, including a pregnant woman, were rescued earlier this month after flash flooding overtook and then separated the group in Utah's Zion National Park, according to Nellis Air Force Base officials.

Video of the incident shows seven U.S. Air Force Airmen who assisted with the rescue, as they were on a hike through the Utah park, as well.

During their hike, one of the Airmen saw the river rising, which signaled that a flash flood was about to happen. The group began moving away from the water, then made a startling discovery.

"As the group made their way to higher ground, they spotted a woman floating on her back who appeared battered, blue, and lifeless," Air Force officials said.

WOMAN SWEPT AWAY IN GRAND CANYON FLASH FLOOD FOUND DEAD

One of the Airmen jumped to action, braving the force of the current to reach the woman and pull her to shore. Another airman said the woman was "barely responsive" as the team spent the next hour calling for help.

A rescue crew responded, but asked the group to relocate down the canyon, where they could fly her out by helicopter.

During their descent, the woman they rescued informed them that she was pregnant, officials said. She added that she became separated from her group, which included her husband, when the flash flooding occurred.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The Airmen and the pregnant woman found her hiking group, but one of them was on the other side of the river and had an injured knee. Knowing he would be unable to cross the river on his own, the Airmen linked arm-in-arm to bring the man to safety, officials said.

The extent of the pregnant woman’s injuries was not given.