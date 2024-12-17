Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu causing considerable damage to US Embassy

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the island nation of Vanuatu in the Pacific on Tuesday, causing considerable damage to numerous homes and businesses, including a complex that houses the U.S. Embassy.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck just off the coast to the west of the capital city of Port Vila, prompting officials to issue tsunami warnings that were eventually lifted.

According to a report from Reuters, at least one person was killed in the earthquake and several others were injured.

In a post on X, the Asia Pacific Regional Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its facilities and the airport also suffered considerable damage, restricting flights into and out of the country.

Officials at the U.S. Embassy said its facility was also damaged and would remain closed until further notice.

"All personnel who were in the U.S. Embassy building, in Vanuatu, are safe and accounted for," officials said on X. "While the U.S. Embassy building sustained significant damage, all personnel were able to safely evacuate the building."

Several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.5, have been reported, and first responders are searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for anyone who may be trapped.