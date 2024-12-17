Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu causing considerable damage to US Embassy

Dramatic videos show the moment the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu was rocked by a powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck on Tuesday.
A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the island nation of Vanuatu in the Pacific on Tuesday, causing considerable damage to numerous homes and businesses, including a complex that houses the U.S. Embassy.
This photo shows a general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 6
This photo shows a general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 3 of 6
This photo shows a general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 4 of 6
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 5 of 6
This photo shows a general view of a severely damaged building housing the embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 6 of 6
Rescue workers are seen at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake struck Port Vila, the capital city of Vanuatu, on December 17, 2024. A powerful earthquake hit the Pacific island of Vanuatu on December 17, smashing buildings in the capital Port Vila including one housing the US and other embassies, with a witness telling AFP of bodies seen in the city. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
In a post on X, the Asia Pacific Regional Office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said its facilities and the airport also suffered considerable damage, restricting flights into and out of the country.
Officials at the U.S. Embassy said its facility was also damaged and would remain closed until further notice.
"All personnel who were in the U.S. Embassy building, in Vanuatu, are safe and accounted for," officials said on X. "While the U.S. Embassy building sustained significant damage, all personnel were able to safely evacuate the building."
Several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.5, have been reported, and first responders are searching the rubble of collapsed buildings for anyone who may be trapped.