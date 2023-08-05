Search
Drone video shows northwest Tennessee inundated after flash floods

Many roads in Union City and Rives are still closed Saturday after a Flash Flood Emergency was issued Friday morning.

By Chris Oberholtz
RIVES, Tenn. – Drove video captured the extent of flash flooding in Northwest Tennessee Friday after the region was drenched from thunderstorms that brought in more than 11 inches of rain within a 24-hour span.

Many roads in Union City are still closed Saturday after a Flash Flood Emergency was issued there Friday morning. Floodwaters also inundated a mobile home park, forcing residents to evacuate.

TORNADO DAMAGE REPORTED IN MISSOURI AS SEVERE STORMS MARCH ACROSS MIDWEST, PLAINS

  The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Obion County Sheriff's Office and Union City police with evacuations from areas affected by the historic flooding that hit the area Friday.
    Image 1 of 4

    The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Obion County Sheriff's Office and Union City police with evacuations from areas affected by the historic flooding that hit the area Friday. (@THPJackson/Twitter)

In the town of Rives, south of Union City, water levels are receding as volunteer firefighters have been pumping water out all night. 

"More pumps are on the way," the fire department said Saturday morning. "However, most roads are still impassable."

On Friday, firefighters utilized drones to display the extent of flooding during ongoing water rescues in Rives.

This drone footage by the Rives Volunteer Fire Department shows the severe flooding in the town of Rives, south of Union City.

(Rives Volunteer Fire Department via Storyful)

More storms are forecast in the Plains and Midwest on Saturday as a multiday severe weather threat unfolds across the northern tier of the U.S.

