Drone video shows northwest Tennessee inundated after flash floods

RIVES, Tenn. – Drove video captured the extent of flash flooding in Northwest Tennessee Friday after the region was drenched from thunderstorms that brought in more than 11 inches of rain within a 24-hour span.

Many roads in Union City are still closed Saturday after a Flash Flood Emergency was issued there Friday morning. Floodwaters also inundated a mobile home park, forcing residents to evacuate.

In the town of Rives, south of Union City, water levels are receding as volunteer firefighters have been pumping water out all night.

"More pumps are on the way," the fire department said Saturday morning. "However, most roads are still impassable."

On Friday, firefighters utilized drones to display the extent of flooding during ongoing water rescues in Rives.