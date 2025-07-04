Over 20 missing from all-girls Christian summer camp in Texas after 'catastrophic' flash flooding sweeps thro

HUNT, Texas – At least 23 girls are unaccounted for at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, after devastating flash floods tore through parts of Texas early Friday morning, officials said.

More than a foot of rain fell overnight in parts of west-central Texas, sending floodwaters pouring into waterways. One of the rivers taking the brunt of the onslaught of water was the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, where Camp Mystic is located.

Early Friday morning, the Guadalupe River reached 30 feet, well above its major flood stage of 22 feet, according to NOAA. The river at Hunt surged from below flood stage to major flood stage in just over an hour, and jumped over 20 feet in just over 2 hours.

An email sent by Camp Mystic officials on Friday to the parents of its 750 campers noted the "catastrophic flooding" situation at the camp, including that some campers were not accounted for. The parents of those campers had been notified, they said.

Camp officials said they are working with search and rescue to find the girls.

They also stated that they have no power, water or WiFi, and pleaded for help.

"The highway has washed away so we are struggling to get more help," they said. "Please continue to pray and send any help if you have contacts to do so."

Officials with the nearby all-boys camp Camp La Junta, which is also located on the Guadalupe River, confirmed early Friday afternoon that all of their campers had been accounted for.

The National Weather Service measured 12-15 inches of rain had fallen up river near San Angelo, with 5-7 inches of rain around Hunt and Kerrville. Flash Flood Emergencies remained on the rivers through Friday afternoon.

As of Friday afternoon, officials confirmed the flash floods had led to 13 deaths.