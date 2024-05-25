Watch: Tesla dashcam captures fury of EF-2 tornado that struck Texas town

TEMPLE, Texas — An EF-2 tornado that caused significant damage to the town of Temple, Texas on Wednesday was caught on camera.

Dashcam footage recorded by a Tesla shows the tornado ripping through the city, with debris flying everywhere.

TEXAS TOWN DECLARES EMERGENCY AFTER TORNADO FLIPS CARS, SHREDS ROOFS IN TEMPLE

The twister left massive trees blown over across roads, vehicles heavily damaged and flipped over, and numerous buildings suffered significant damage with destroyed roofs.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

Immediately after the storm, officials in Temple said they were working a flurry of emergency calls from residents, but so far no significant injuries or deaths have been reported.

As of Wednesday night, officials said they had removed more than a dozen trees that had been blocking roads and crews would continue to conduct cleanup efforts.