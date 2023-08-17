Images show 'complex' wildfire burning through Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands

TENERIFE, Canary Islands, Spain – Photos and videos on Tenerife show a wildfire eating through a mountain forest while firefighters try to contain and extinguish the flames.

Located near the northwestern coast of Africa, Tenerife is part of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The island of Tenerife is facing "the most complex wildfire ever witnessed" in the Spanish archipelago, said Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo at a press conference on Thursday.

Clavijo noted that the night of August 16 to 17 proved "extremely challenging" and that the "fear of losing control over the fire had become a reality."

In one of the videos, the wildfire is burning on a mountaintop and sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Other images show the flames up-close, with firefighters trying to tame the flames.

On Thursday, officials said more than 370 troops were assisting with the flames.

They added that at least 17 aircraft were assisting with containing the fire, as well.

The tweet below shows an up-close look at an aircraft dropping water on the flames.

The photo below shows a plane dropping water on recently burned areas of a mountain in Tenerife.

As of Thursday, the affected area is more than 6,400 acres and covers six municipalities, according to officials.