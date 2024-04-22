Taiwan rattled by pair of strong earthquakes just weeks after deadly one

TAIPEI, Taiwan – At least two strong earthquakes struck Taiwan early Tuesday morning, just weeks after one of the strongest quakes in the country’s history killed several people.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake occurred at 2:26 a.m. local time (2:26 p.m. ET Monday) just off the eastern shore of the island nation, about 17 miles south of Hualien City, at a depth of about 6.7 miles. The second, a magnitude 6, happened about 6 minutes later along the eastern shore, about 8 miles south-southwest of Hualien City, at about the same depth.

According to NOAA, the quakes do not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii, the West Coast of the U.S. or any U.S. territories.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a small change in sea level was expected for the southern islands of Japan that are nearest Taiwan, but no tsunami damage is expected.

The region has been seismically active for weeks since a deadly earthquake in early April, the strongest to hit Taiwan in nearly 25 years.

The magnitude 7.4 quake on April 3 was near the same area where Tuesday’s shaking happened.

Videos captured the moment the quake rattled the island, damaging buildings and killing 9 people.

More than 20 earthquakes have been recorded in the region since Monday, according to the USGS.