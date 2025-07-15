Search
See it: Rushing floodwater traps vehicles, people as East Coast reels from record-breaking rainfall

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and as far south as Virginia, communities grappled with dangerous conditions, with an estimated 18 million Americans at one point under Flash Flood Warnings, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The North Plainfield Fire Chief told reporters at the scene that his department responded to reports of an explosion and a house on fire and found the home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. First responders could be seen wading through shin-deep water.

Remains of New Jersey home that exploded in flames during heavy flash flooding

NEW YORK – The East Coast experienced a day of relentless and record-breaking rainfall Monday, leading to widespread flash flooding that snarled traffic, submerged vehicles and necessitated numerous water rescues across multiple states. 

From Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and as far south as Virginia, communities grappled with dangerous conditions, with an estimated 18 million Americans at one point under Flash Flood Warnings, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

AT LEAST 2 DEAD AFTER FLASH FLOODING PROMPTS NEW JERSEY STATE OF EMERGENCY

    A view of flooded streets as Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey as considerable rain fell the evening of July 14 with more expected as the night progresses in Plainfield in New Jersey, on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

    Emergency teams continue efforts as Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for New Jersey as considerable rain fell the evening of July 14 with more expected as the night progresses in Plainfield in New Jersey, on July 15, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Street flooding in White Plains, NY with cars submerged in floodwaters.
    Street flooding in White Plains, NY with cars submerged in floodwaters. (Jake Colocia)

  • Street flooding in White Plains, NY during thunderstorms.
    Street flooding in White Plains, NY during thunderstorms. (Jake Colocia)

  • Street flooding spotted in Times Square in New York City, NY.
    Street flooding spotted in Times Square in New York City, NY (FOX Weather)

  • Street flooding spotted in Times Square in New York City, NY
    Street flooding spotted in Times Square in New York City, NY (FOX Weather)

  • Street flooding seen in Bridgewater, NJ during Monday's thunderstorms.
    Street flooding seen in Bridgewater, NJ during thunderstorms (Anna Oliveri)

New York City bore the brunt of the storm, recording its second-wettest hour on record between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday, with a remarkable 2.07 inches of rain.

Water seeped into the carriage of a subway train stopped at New York City’s 28th Street station as the platform was flooded, locking passengers in. Video filmed by Tik Tok user @hellolightfoot shows water bubbling on the platform as commuters gathered by a subway window to observe the unusual sight.

"I’m gonna call this one in, I can’t open the doors, it’s not safe," the conductor can be heard saying in the video.

The 28th street station on New York City's 1 train line flooded Monday evening. According to the FOX Forecast Center, New York City experienced its second-wettest hour on record (2.07 inches) and shattered a 117-year-old daily rain record on Monday.

Commuters trapped on subway as floodwater surges at New York City station

Powerful thunderstorms triggered dangerous flash flooding in New Jersey, prompting authorities to announce a state of emergency amid dozens of rescues. At least two people were killed in Monday’s flooding in Plainfield, New Jersey, a little over a week after other severe storms killed three people in Plainfield and North Plainfield. 

Footage filmed by Instagram user @lamontclair showed flash flooding in North Plainfield, in central New Jersey, with cars partially submerged and a flooded nearby brook close to overtaking a bridge. 

NEW JERSEY DIGS OUT AFTER FLASH FLOODING PROMPTED STATE OF EMERGENCY

Footage filmed by Instagram user @lamontclair showed flash flooding in North Plainfield, New Jersey, with cars partially submerged and a flooded nearby brook close to overtaking a bridge.

Dozens rescued in New Jersey after dangerous flash flooding

North Plainfield Mayor Lawrence La Ronde said that crews responded to at least 30 homes to rescue people. Insane video captured on a Ring camera shows shipping containers floating down the road in the town where rain caused severe flooding.

Ring camera video captured shipping containers floating down a street in North Plainfield, New Jersey, amidst severe flooding caused by recent rains on Monday. The city of Plainfield has confirmed two fatalities due to the flooding.

Shipping containers float through North Plainfield, New Jersey, flooding

Video, posted to X by user @WXNJsn0wf4nn, shows a partially submerged car slowly driving through rainwater in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued in New Jersey and surrounding areas on Monday, July 14, as downpours inundated the area.

(@WXNJsn0wf4nn via Storyful)

A Flood Warning was still in effect for parts of New Jersey on Tuesday.

Flood Warnings were also issued for parts of Maryland and the Washington area on as severe weather closed roads and caused power outages affecting thousands. Footage by Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, shows a flooded road in Kensington.

Piringer reported a driver had to be removed from his stranded vehicle on the same road.

"Turn around don’t drown, a car can float in 12 inches of water and can lose control and stall in 6 inches," Maryland-National Capital Park Police said.

Adding to the East Coast's woes, a separate and equally severe Flash Flood Emergency unfolded overnight in southern Virginia. The cities of Colonial Heights and Petersburg, just south of Richmond, experienced several inches of rain, triggering extensive high-water rescues. 

This marks the second consecutive day of flooding for these communities, which had also been impacted by heavy rains on Sunday. Disturbingly, this event brings the total number of Flash Flood Wmergencies in 2025 to 48.

