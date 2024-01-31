Search
Watch: Storm floods cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico

Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas first encountered hail as the ship was heading back to its home port of Galveston, Texas.

Video shot on Friday shows floodwater flowing through a cabin on a Royal Caribbean cruise line. (Courtesy: Jessica Helms via Storyful) 01:24

GALVESTON, Texas – A ferocious storm that struck a cruise ship while in the Gulf of Mexico Friday left at least one cabin flooded as torrential rains poured down.

Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas first encountered hail as the ship was heading back to its home port of Galveston, Texas.

Video from a passenger inside their cabin shows hail that can be heard striking the glass door and seen bouncing on a black chair outside and then falling onto a pool of water on the floor.

As heavy rains fall, water on the balcony can then floods into the cabin itself, soaking a path through the carpet, under a bed and leading to the door.

The dark portion of the carpet shows where the floodwater flowed into the cabin from the balcony.

The dark portion of the carpet shows where the floodwater flowed into the cabin from the balcony.

(Jessica Helms via Storyful / FOX Weather)

"Hope there’s nothing electrical that we’re gonna get electrocuted on," said Jessica Helms, who filmed the flooding in her cabin.

She referred to the flooding as a "complete river" that extended across the hall to her neighbor’s room.

