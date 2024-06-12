Sullivan Fire burning outside Reno forces residents to flee homes in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. – Some residents in the community of Sparks outside Reno in Nevada have been told to evacuate their homes as firefighters frantically work to contain and extinguish a large wildfire that broke out near a high school on Tuesday.

Videos and photos from the area show a wall of flames from the Sullivan Fire scorching the hillside behind Proctor R. Hug High School in the area of Sullivan Lane and El Rancho Drive.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was assisting in fire suppression efforts and estimated the Sullivan Fire to be about 35 acres as of Tuesday night.

People have been urged to avoid the area and to be on the lookout for first responders on local roadways who have responded to the incident.

It's currently unknown if any structures have been impacted by the Sullivan Fire or if any injuries have been reported.