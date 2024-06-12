Search
Extreme Weather
Published

Sullivan Fire burning outside Reno forces residents to flee homes in Sparks, Nevada

The Sullivan Fire was estimated to be about 35 acres in size as of Tuesday night.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A video recorded late Tuesday night shows firefighters working to contain and extinguish the Sullivan Fire, which broke out in the community of Sparks outside Reno in Nevada.

Watch: Crews work to extinguish large wildfire outside Reno

A video recorded late Tuesday night shows firefighters working to contain and extinguish the Sullivan Fire, which broke out in the community of Sparks outside Reno in Nevada.

SPARKS, Nev. – Some residents in the community of Sparks outside Reno in Nevada have been told to evacuate their homes as firefighters frantically work to contain and extinguish a large wildfire that broke out near a high school on Tuesday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This photo shows the large fire burning in the community of Sparks in Nevada outside Reno on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

This photo shows the large fire burning in the community of Sparks in Nevada outside Reno on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

(SparksFirefighters/Facebook)

Videos and photos from the area show a wall of flames from the Sullivan Fire scorching the hillside behind Proctor R. Hug High School in the area of Sullivan Lane and El Rancho Drive.

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was assisting in fire suppression efforts and estimated the Sullivan Fire to be about 35 acres as of Tuesday night.

HOW THE LAY OF THE LAND AFFECTS WILDFIRE BEHAVIOR

People have been urged to avoid the area and to be on the lookout for first responders on local roadways who have responded to the incident.

It's currently unknown if any structures have been impacted by the Sullivan Fire or if any injuries have been reported.

