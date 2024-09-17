Snow cannons help save California ski resort from Bridge Fire devastation

As the Bridge Fire burned in southern California earlier this month, Mountain High Resort utilized their snow cannons to help prevent the wildfire from burning down its ski facilities.

The Bridge Fire began on Sept. 8 several miles south of the ski resort. But within a couple of days, the wildfire was knocking on the door of Mountain High.

With the fire on the horizon, the ski resort crew began working to protect structures within the resort by using many of their 500 snow guns, said John McColly, vice president of sales and marketing for Mountain High Resort.

While typically used to produce powder for ski enthusiasts, this time with warm temperatures and the Bridge Fire burning nearby, the snow guns were used to spray water and wet down the base area, buildings, trails and main lifts.

McColly noted that fire crews then placed a large perimeter around the base areas.

The measures allowed Mountain High to largely escape the Bridge Fire unscathed. The only losses to the resort were a patrol shack and maintenance shack, along with a secondary chair lift.

"It could have been a lot, lot worse," McColly told FOX Weather. "But it's really thanks to the hard work of our employees and snow-making crew and local fire departments. They really did save the resort."

McColly added there were no injuries.

Weather permitting, the resort expects to open on time in November.