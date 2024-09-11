5 firefighters among 10 injured by wildfires scorching Southern California

LOS ANGELES – Multiple large wildfires are burning across Southern California this week, which has prompted evacuation orders, according to CAL Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. At least 10 people have been hurt, including first responders.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino County and secured FEMA funding to fight three major wildfires: the Bridge Fire right above the city of Pomona, the Line Fire threatening the Highland area and the Airport Fire in the Trabuco Canyon.

The Bridge Fire grew by more than 13,000 acres overnight. According to officials at Angeles National Forest, the wildfire covers 48,000 acres in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. More than 450 personnel are tackling the wildfire which is currently at 0% containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and forest officials report that buildings in the Wrightwood area have been impacted by the fire, including damage to power infrastructure.

Arrest made in Line Fire

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that deputies had arrested a man who they believe started the Line Fire in Highland. Justin Wayne Halstenberg is being accused of starting the fire in the area of Baseline Road and Aplin Street on Sept. 5. He's being held on $80,000 bond.

The Line Fire is now more than 34,000 acres in size and is 14% contained. More than 3,000 people have been assigned to the fire which officials said is threatening more than 65,000 structures.

Three firefighters have been injured, according to Cal Fire.

One of two main power supply lines to Big Bear Valley had to be shut down, according to the agency. Newsom announced that the National Guard is mobilizing Blackhawk helicopters and two C-130 aircraft for water-dropping operations.

5 firefighters among injured in Airport Fire

Smoke from the Airport Wildfire has blanketed Lake Elsinore. The hills on fire looked like volcanoes to residents of Orange and Riverside counties at night.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that the fire was accidentally sparked by heavy equipment work near Riverside County Airport. Fire officials report that the blaze is now at almost 20 thousand acres and remains at 0% containment.

Seven injuries have been reported by authorities, including 5 firefighters.