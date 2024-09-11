Search
Extreme Weather
5 firefighters among 10 injured by wildfires scorching Southern California

The Bridge Fire, Line Fire and Airport Fire have scorched thousands of acres across Southern California. Officials say buildings in the town of Wrightwood have been impacted by one of the blazes.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
The Airport Fire burns a hillside in Lake Elsinore, California, Tuesday. The fire has now burned more than 22,000 acres. 00:26

Airport Fire burns California hillside

The Airport Fire burns a hillside in Lake Elsinore, California, Tuesday. The fire has now burned more than 22,000 acres.

LOS ANGELES – Multiple large wildfires are burning across Southern California this week, which has prompted evacuation orders, according to CAL Fire and the U.S. Forest Service. At least 10 people have been hurt, including first responders. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino County and secured FEMA funding to fight three major wildfires: the Bridge Fire right above the city of Pomona, the Line Fire threatening the Highland area and the Airport Fire in the Trabuco Canyon.

The Bridge Fire explodes overnight in the Angeles National Forest.

The Bridge Fire grew by more than 13,000 acres overnight. According to officials at Angeles National Forest, the wildfire covers 48,000 acres in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. More than 450 personnel are tackling the wildfire which is currently at 0% containment.

Evacuation orders have been issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, and forest officials report that buildings in the Wrightwood area have been impacted by the fire, including damage to power infrastructure.

Arrest made in Line Fire

Wildfire smoke fills the sky over San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

(San Bernardino National Forest)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning that deputies had arrested a man who they believe started the Line Fire in Highland. Justin Wayne Halstenberg is being accused of starting the fire in the area of Baseline Road and Aplin Street on Sept. 5. He's being held on $80,000 bond.

  • A hillside burns during the Line Fire in Mountain Home Village, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.
    Image 1 of 5

    A hillside burns during the Line Fire in Mountain Home Village, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. A fast-growing wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California shows the danger the state now faces, as record-smashing heat waves dry out the landscape just as the Santa Ana wind season is due to begin. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( )

  • Firefighters with the Mill Creek Hotshots monitor fire activity during the Line Fire in Big Bear, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. A fast-growing wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California shows the danger the state now faces, as record-smashing heat waves dry out the landscape just as the Santa Ana wind season is due to begin. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Image 2 of 5

    Firefighters with the Mill Creek Hotshots monitor fire activity during the Line Fire in Big Bear, California, US, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. A fast-growing wildfire forcing evacuations in Southern California shows the danger the state now faces, as record-smashing heat waves dry out the landscape just as the Santa Ana wind season is due to begin. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images ( )

  • A resident drives their car packed with belongings as Highway 330 is engulfed by the Line Fire near Running Springs, California, on September 7, 2024. California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Bernardino County authorities declared a state of emergency on September 8. The Line Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares). (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 3 of 5

    A resident drives their car packed with belongings as Highway 330 is engulfed by the Line Fire near Running Springs, California, on September 7, 2024. California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Bernardino County authorities declared a state of emergency on September 8. The Line Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares). (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • TOPSHOT - Highway 330 is engulfed by the flames of the Line Fire near Running Springs, California, on September 7, 2024. California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Bernardino County authorities declared a state of emergency on September 8. The Line Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares). (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Image 4 of 5

    TOPSHOT - Highway 330 is engulfed by the flames of the Line Fire near Running Springs, California, on September 7, 2024. California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Bernardino County authorities declared a state of emergency on September 8. The Line Fire has burned more than 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares). (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • In an aerial view, a mix of rain and smoke from the nearby Line Fire creates a heavy stew of air pollution on September 8, 2024 over San Bernardino, California.
    Image 5 of 5

    In an aerial view, a mix of rain and smoke from the nearby Line Fire creates a heavy stew of air pollution on September 8, 2024 over San Bernardino, California. Thousands of people fled the fire, particularly from mountaintop communities imminently threatened by flames racing up thousands of vertical feet toward them. The fire began under heatwave conditions and has grown to 20,553 acres with zero percent contained.  (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) ( )

The Line Fire is now more than 34,000 acres in size and is 14% contained. More than 3,000 people have been assigned to the fire which officials said is threatening more than 65,000 structures.

Three firefighters have been injured, according to Cal Fire

One of two main power supply lines to Big Bear Valley had to be shut down, according to the agency. Newsom announced that the National Guard is mobilizing Blackhawk helicopters and two C-130 aircraft for water-dropping operations.

5 firefighters among injured in Airport Fire

Smoke from the Airport Wildfire has blanketed Lake Elsinore. The hills on fire looked like volcanoes to residents of Orange and Riverside counties at night. 

Orange County Fire Authority reported that the fire was accidentally sparked by heavy equipment work near Riverside County Airport. Fire officials report that the blaze is now at almost 20 thousand acres and remains at 0% containment. 

Seven injuries have been reported by authorities, including 5 firefighters.

