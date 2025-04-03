Tornado unleashes catastrophic damage in Selmer, Tennessee, as 6 deaths reported across state

SELMER, Tenn. – The small Tennessee town of Selmer awoke on Thursday to scenes of utter devastation, the aftermath of a brutal tornado that pulverized homes into piles of debris.

Radar painted a terrifying picture of the massive and deadly storm that struck shortly after midnight, extinguishing the lights and unleashing catastrophic damage that now scars the community. Nighttime tornadoes, statistically the deadliest, struck the town with devastating force.

Adding to the tragedy, Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant stood on the House floor Thursday morning to ask for a moment of silence and prayer for the families who lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes that struck Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties overnight.

"Tragically, six lives were lost, and the storm left behind widespread destruction across the region," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected communities as they begin to recover from this heartbreaking disaster."

Two of the deaths in the state in Fayette County killed a 48-year-old father and his 16-year-old daughter after their modular home was struck by a tornado, the sheriff's office tells FOX Weather.

Before the sun rose in Selmer on Thursday, video obtained by FOX Weather showed roofs and exterior walls completely torn apart, with what appeared to be a multi-story apartment complex suffering extensive damage. Cars were also tossed around like toys.

One resident told FOX 13 in Memphis that he was lucky to be alive after waking to the sound of the tornado and using his mattress to take cover.

"It came through real fast," Sammy told FOX 13 in Memphis. "When I got up and looked at everything, it was bad. Everything was just gone."

The destructive tornado outbreak unfolded Wednesday, spawning multiple tornadoes from Kansas to Kentucky. The storms also produced very large hail and extreme wind gusts.

Highlighting the severity, the severe weather event was categorized as a rare Level 5 out of 5 "high risk" – only the second such designation this year and the first time since 2021 with multiple Level-5 days.

As the storms intensified, they generated several more tornadoes and widespread damaging winds. Notably, a tornado near Lake City, Arkansas, approached the path of the devastating EF-4 from December 2021.

The southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky region reported at least a dozen tornadoes (though the exact number of unique events is still being determined). Tornadoes were also reported in parts of Indiana and northern Kentucky.